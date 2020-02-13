(VIDEO) O bucată de gheaţă a produs sunete IMPRESIONANTE

PUBLIKA.MD Comentarii print

O bucată de gheaţă, aruncată într-un puţ cu o adâncime de 137 de metri, a produs sunete cu adevărat impresionante. Experimentul a fost efectuat în Antarctica de o echipă de cercetători şi postat pe o reţea de socializare.

Clipul a fost apreciat de internauţi, care au încercat să spună cu ce seamănă acest sunet. Puţul a fost săpat pentru a fi studiată vechimea gheţii din Antarctica.

Până acum, cercetătorii au descoperit că în zonă există gheaţă, care s-a format în urmă cu aproape două milioane de ani.

loading...
AFLĂ imediat Știrile Publika.MD. Intră pe Telegram
toate TAG-urile
Fapt divers

Lasă un comentariu