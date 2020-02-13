(VIDEO) O bucată de gheaţă a produs sunete IMPRESIONANTE
O bucată de gheaţă, aruncată într-un puţ cu o adâncime de 137 de metri, a produs sunete cu adevărat impresionante. Experimentul a fost efectuat în Antarctica de o echipă de cercetători şi postat pe o reţea de socializare.
Clipul a fost apreciat de internauţi, care au încercat să spună cu ce seamănă acest sunet. Puţul a fost săpat pentru a fi studiată vechimea gheţii din Antarctica.
Până acum, cercetătorii au descoperit că în zonă există gheaţă, care s-a format în urmă cu aproape două milioane de ani.
View this post on Instagram
???? SOUND ON ???? What does a piece of ice sound like when it’s dropped down a 450-foot-long hole in Antarctica? Turn up the volume and listen in. | After a team of #PrincetonU researchers discovered 2-million-year-old ice cores in the remote Allan Hills of Antarctica, they returned to the area to look for even older ice. Professor Higgins and team are using carbon dioxide from the ice cores to study ancient climate. | What word(s) would YOU use to describe these sounds? We’ll start: ????lasers ????. #Princetagram (????: John Higgins)