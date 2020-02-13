(VIDEO) O bucată de gheaţă a produs sunete IMPRESIONANTE

View this post on Instagram

???? SOUND ON ???? What does a piece of ice sound like when it’s dropped down a 450-foot-long hole in Antarctica? Turn up the volume and listen in. | After a team of #PrincetonU researchers discovered 2-million-year-old ice cores in the remote Allan Hills of Antarctica, they returned to the area to look for even older ice. Professor Higgins and team are using carbon dioxide from the ice cores to study ancient climate. | What word(s) would YOU use to describe these sounds? We’ll start: ????lasers ????. #Princetagram (????: John Higgins)