Un profesor a fost filmat în timp ce pipăie o elevă (VIDEO)

Un profesor din America a fost suspendat după ce a fost filmat în timp ce o pipăia pe una dintre elevele sale, scrie liberatatea.ro.

O filmare postată pe o rețea de socializare îl prezintă pe un profesor american în timp ce o atinge pe spate, în mod nepotrivit, pe una dintre elevele sale. Cei care au realizat înregistrarea au fost chiar colegii de clasă ai tinerei.





An Eagleville High School history teacher, Travis Holland has been suspended without pay after the district saw this video. The parent who sent us this says multiple students have complained about him touching them inappropriately. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/xrQ6nJKqOi