Un profesor a fost filmat în timp ce pipăie o elevă (VIDEO)

Un profesor din America a fost suspendat după ce a fost filmat în timp ce o pipăia pe una dintre elevele sale, scrie liberatatea.ro.

O filmare postată pe o rețea de socializare îl prezintă pe un profesor american în timp ce o atinge pe spate, în mod nepotrivit, pe una dintre elevele sale. Cei care au realizat înregistrarea au fost chiar colegii de clasă ai tinerei. 

 

Externe

