Un milionar caută asistent pentru călătorii. Oferă 46 DE MII de euro. Unde poate fi depus CV-ul
Matthew Lepre este un afacerist din Australia. La doar 26 de ani, se bucură de un succes nebun. Acum, a devenit și faimos, după ce anunțul postat de el a devenit viral.
Lepre este CEO în patru companii de comerț online și investitor într-o companie de coaching. viața lui se împarte între Sydney, Dubai și Hawaii. Nu mai face față singur, așa că face angajări! Astfel, el caută doritori pentru "cel mai tare job din lume": un asistent personal, care să îl însoțească în toate călătoriile de afaceri. Cât oferă? Pentru început, 46.000 de euro, anual.
"Salariul va fi stabilit în funcție de experiența candidatului. În afară de salariul de bază, voi asigura cheltuielile de transport, cazare și asigurare de sănătate".
Pe Instagram, Matthew Lepre are 134.000 de fani care urmăresc, zi de zi, aventurile omului de afaceri. De aici, cei interesați să ocupe postul scos la bătaie de australian își pot face o idee cum va arăta jobul lor: zboruri la clasa 1, hoteluri de lux și locații exclusiviste.
Cei interesați își pot trimite CV-urile aici.
It’s crazy, everything I ever visualised is coming to reality. The lifestyle, the business, the ability to give back and inspire people to reach their goals. 〰️ Literally 3 years ago, I made the decision that I wasn’t going to be another number in the system that our generation is brought up in. I dropped out of University and was left with a 40k student debt. 〰️ My point is, that a lot can happen in a few years. Don’t judge yourself for where you’re at or where you’ve been. Only where you’re going! 〰️ And yea, ask more from life because seriously… you can manifest anything you want if you become clear on your dreams and match this with a ridiculous work ethic. 〰️ Dream (and eat) bigger. ????
The good news is that fear is merely an illusion. Fear is something we invent. The only thing that gives it any power is when we listen to it. Train yourself to get rid of the illusion of fear and take calculated risks in life. If you fail, you learn. If you win, you earn. ????????????????