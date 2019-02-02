Un meteorit s-a dezintegrat deasupra Cubei. Localnicii spun că au auzit mai multe explozii (VIDEO)

Bucăţi de rocă spaţială au cazut în două sate din vestul statului din America Centrală şi au spart ferestrele mai multor case.

Localnicii spun că au auzit mai multe explozii puternice însă din fericire nimeni nu a fost rănit.

În mediul online au apărut apoi mai multe imagini cu roci despre care sătenii susţin că ar proveni de la corpul ceresc, potrivit observator.tv.

Dezintegrarea meteoritului a putut fi observată şi din Statele Unite, din arhipelagul Florida Keys.

#BREAKING: Just got this video from a friend in #PinardelRio who says they think the trail in the sky was left by a #meteorite, which shattered windows and made extremely loud sounds. Sounded like two #explosions. #cuba @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/AMmb9ZE6vB