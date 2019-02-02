Un meteorit s-a dezintegrat deasupra Cubei. Localnicii spun că au auzit mai multe explozii (VIDEO)

PUBLIKA.MD Comentarii print

Bucăţi de rocă spaţială au cazut în două sate din vestul statului din America Centrală şi au spart ferestrele mai multor case.

Localnicii spun că au auzit mai multe explozii puternice însă din fericire nimeni nu a fost rănit.

În mediul online au apărut apoi mai multe imagini cu roci despre care sătenii susţin că ar proveni de la corpul ceresc, potrivit observator.tv.

Dezintegrarea meteoritului a putut fi observată şi din Statele Unite, din arhipelagul Florida Keys.

AFLĂ imediat Știrile Publika.MD. Intră pe Telegram
, , , toate TAG-urile
Externe
Pe aceeaşi temă

Lasă un comentariu