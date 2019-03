Un lac și-a schimbat culoarea într-un roz intens (POZE SPECTACULOASE)

View this post on Instagram

"Pink Lake". Melbourne, Australia has a spectacular secret: a rare pink lake phenomenon. In an industrial area of the city lies a series of natural salt lakes. One is particularly saline and has a habit of turning a shocking shade of pink! After long periods of high temperatures, intense sunshine and no rain; algae living in the salt crust of the lake grow the red pigment 'beta carotene' that gives the surreal colour change that only occurs in a few other salt lakes on the planet. Wild!!