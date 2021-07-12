Rezultatele preliminare ale alegerilor parlamentare anticipate din Moldova
Primele rezultate preliminare ale alegerilor parlamentare anticipate din Moldova, prezentate de CEC.
12 iulie (ORA 12:00)
PAS: 52,74%
PSRM-PCRM: 27,22%
Partidul ȘOR:5,75%
Renato Usatîi:4,10%
Platforma DA:2,33%
PDM: 1,81%
12 iulie (ORA 10:00)
PAS: 52,72%
PSRM-PCRM: 27,23%
Partidul ȘOR:5,75%
Renato Usatîi:4,10%
Platforma DA:2,33%
PDM: 1,81%
12 iulie (ORA 8:45)
PAS: 52,68%
PSRM-PCRM: 27,26%
Partidul ȘOR:5,76%
Renato Usatîi:4,10%
Platforma DA:2,33%
PDM: 1,81%
12 iulie (ORA 7:15)
PAS: 51,49%
PSRM-PCRM: 27,39%
Partidul ȘOR: 5,78%
Renato Usatîi: 4,11%
Platforma DA: 2,34%
PDM: 1,82%
(ORA 23:45) 88,19 % procese verbale procesate:
PAS: 46,98%
PSRM-PCRM: 31,39%
Partidul ȘOR: 6,67%
Renato Usatîi: 4,38%
PDM: 2,10%
Platforma DA: 2,41%
PACE: 1,31%
(ORA 23:00) 69,40 % procese verbale procesate:
PAS: 46,65%
PSRM-PCRM: 31,30%
Partidul ȘOR: 7,18%
Renato Usatîi:4,17%
PDM: 2,26%
Platforma DA:2,45%
PACE: 1,29 %
(ORA 22:45) 62,42 % procese verbale procesate:
PAS: 46,69%
PSRM-PCRM: 30,99%
Partidul ȘOR: 7,58%
Renato Usatîi:4,02%
PDM: 2,26%
Platforma DA:2,51%
PACE: 1,33 %
(ORA 22:30) 48,28 % procese verbale procesate:
PAS: 45,01%
PSRM-PCRM: 31,98%
Partidul ȘOR: 8,30%
Renato Usatîi:3,90%
PDM: 2,39%
Platforma DA:2,42%
PACE: 1,37 %
(ORA 22:15) 35,16 % procese verbale procesate:
PAS: 41,92%
PSRM-PCRM: 34,05%
Partidul ȘOR: 9,03%
Renato Usatîi:3,98%
PDM: 2,51%
Platforma DA:1,33%
PACE: 1,39 %
(ORA 22:00) 25% procese verbale procesate:
PAS: 39,82%
PSRM-PCRM: 34,14%
Partidul ȘOR:10,64%
Renato Usatîi:3,95%
Platforma DA:2,34%
PDM: 2,89%
PACE: 1,50%.