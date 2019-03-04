REUNIUNE Pink Floyd. Toboşarul Nick Mason este pregătit pentru o reluare a gloriei de altădată

Nick Mason, toboşarul Pink Floyd, a declarat că este pregătit pentru o reuniune Pink Floyd, însă nu crede că acest lucru se va întâmpla, sau cel puţin nu se va întâmpla în viitorul apropiat având în vedere că Roger Waters şi David Gilmour sunt mulţumiţi de faptul că lucrează separat.

Întrebat dacă crede că e posibil ca Pink Floyd să se reunească, Mason a fost destul de tranşant, chiar dacă el personal este pregătit pentru o reuninune.

"No. It's the question everyone would like answered, but I don't really think so. I think Roger and David are happier doing their own things and not working together.

It would be great if they did, I'm ready, but I'm certainly not going to hold my breath".