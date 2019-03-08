Regina Elizabetha a II-a a Marii Britanii a publicat primul său mesaj pe Instagram
Regina Elizabetha a II-a a Marii Britanii a publicat primul său mesaj pe reţeaua de socializare online Instagram, pentru a promova expoziţia de vară a Muzeului de Ştiinţe din Londra, scrie mediafax.ro.
Folosind un iPad, regina a distribuit o imagine pe contul oficial de pe reţeaua Instagram al familiei regale, cea a unei scrisori redactate de inventatorul şi matematicianul Charles Babbage, din secolul al 19-lea, trimisă reginei Victoria şi prinţului consort Albert.
"În scrisoare, Babbage le-a spus reginei Victoria şi prinţului Albert despre invenţia sa, motorul analitic, pe baza căruia Ada Lovelace, o fiică a lordului Byron, a creat primele programe computerizate", a scris regina Elizabeth.
Contul familiei regale de pe reţeaua Instagram a fost lansat în 2013 şi este urmărit de 4,6 milioane de persoane.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019