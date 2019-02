REACŢIA ÎNDUIOŞĂTOARE a unui câine când află că o să fie adoptat

View this post on Instagram

Meet Snowy ???? A stray abandoned on the streets, we found him under a car and he was so dirty i thought his fur color was actually black, but after a shower found out hes the complete opposite. In this first pic it was his car ride home he was so exhausted from the streets he couldnt stay awake. Hes now got a fam that loves him. Hes curious, a great guard dog, smart and a little too energetic ????