Răsturnare de stereotip: Death Metalul te poate face FERICIT!

Studiu face parte dintr-o investigație începută cu ani în urma în care se urmăresc emoțiile pe care le generează muzica. Acestea sunt cu adevărat complexe:"Many people enjoy sad music, and that's a bit of a paradox - why would we want to make ourselves sad? The same can be said of music with aggressive or violent themes. For us, it's a psychological paradox - so, as scientists, we're curious, and at the same time we recognise that violence in the media is a socially significant issue."La studiu au luat parte 80 de subiecți dintre care 32 erau fani ai Death Metalului. Aceștia au ascultat 2 piese, 'Eaten' de la Bloodbath și 'Happy' de la Pharell. În același timp li se proiectau două imaginii, una pentru fiecare ochi. Într-o imagine era o scenă violentă iar în cealaltă era o scenă neutră.În mod normal, creierul se axează pe imaginea violentă pentru că reprezintă o amenințare, în cazul în care subiecții erau familiarizați cu violență creierul nu ar fi trebuit să aibă această reacție."If fans of violent music were desensitised to violence, which is what a lot of parent groups, religious groups and censorship boards are worried about, then they wouldn't show this same bias. But the fans showed the very same bias towards processing these violent images as those who were not fans of this music."If you're desensitised to violence, perhaps you wouldn't care if you saw someone on the street getting hurt - you wouldn't help... The dominant emotional response to this music is joy and empowerment, and I think that to listen to this music and to transform it into an empowering, beautiful experience - that's an amazing thing."