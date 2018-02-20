Premiile Oscar 2018. Lista completă a nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar 2018.

Premiile Oscar 2018. Academia Americană de Film a anunțat nominalizările pentru ce-a de-a 90 ediția a galei premiilor Oscar, ce va avea loc în luna martie a acestui an.

Cel mai bun film-dramă: "Call Me by Your Name" "Darkest Hour" "Dunkirk" "Get Out" "Lady Bird" "Phantom Thread" "The Post" "The Shape of Water" "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cel mai bun regizor: Jordan Peele, "Get Out" Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird" Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread" Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water" Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Cea mai bună actriţă: Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water" Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya" Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound" Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" Lesley Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird" Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Cel mai bun actor: Timothée Chalamet, „Call Me by Your Name“ Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread" Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out" Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel Esq."

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project" Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water" Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World" Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Call me by your name The Disaster Artist Logan Aaron Sorkin, "Molly’s Game" Mudbond

Cel mai bun scenariu original: The big Sick Get Out Greta Gerwig, "Ladybird" Guillermo del Toro şi Vanessa Taylor, "The Shape of Water" Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Cea mai bună animaţie: "The Boss Baby" "The Breadwinner" "Coco" "Ferdinand" "Loving Vincent" Cel mai bun film străin "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile) The Insult (Liban) "Loveless" (Rusia) "The Square" (Suedia) On Body and soul

Cea mai bună scenografie: Beauty and the Beast Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk The Shape of Water

Cea mai bună imagine: "Blade Runner 2049", "Darkest Hour", "Dunkirk", "Mudbound", "The Shape of Water"

Cele mai bune costume: "Beauty and the Beast", "Darkest Hour", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Мictoria & Abdul"

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "The Shape of Water", "Dunkirk", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "Baby Driver", "Blade Runner 2049", "The Shape of Water", Dunkirk", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animaţie: "Dear Basketball", "Garden Party", "Lou Negative", "Space Revolving"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj: "The Eleven O’Clock", "My Nephew Emmett", "Silent Child", "Watu Wote DeKalb Elementary"

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "Dunkirk", "Phantom Thread", "The Shape of Water", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "Three billboards"

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Blade Runner", "Gardians of the galaxy", "Kong: Skull island", "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", "War for the planet of the apes"

Cel mai bun montaj video: "Baby Driver", "Dunkirk", "Tonya", "The shape of Water", "Three Billboards"

Machiaj şi coafură: "Darkest Hour", "Victoria & Abdul Wonder", "Wonder"