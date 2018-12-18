Oscar 2018. Ce nominalizări au fost făcute

Academia de film americană a publicat, în premieră anul acesta, listele scurte de propuneri pentru nominalizări la nouă categorii ale premiilor Oscar, printre care cele dedicate celui mai bun documentar, celui mai bun lungmetraj străin şi celui mai bun scurtmetraj, anunţă mediafax.ro.

Este vorba despre semifinaliştii în categoriile "cel mai bun documentar", "cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar", "cel mai bun machiaj şi cele mai bune coafuri", "cel mai bun film străin", "cel mai bun cântec", "cea mai bună coloană sonoră", "cel mai bun scurtmetraj", "cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat" şi "cele mai bune efecte speciale".

Nominalizările la premiile Oscar 2019 vor fi anunţate pe 22 ianuarie.

Cea de-a 91-a gală a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 24 februarie, la Los Angeles.

Cel mai bun documentar: "Charm City", "Communion", "Crime + Punishment", "Dark Money", "The Distant Barking of Dogs", "Free Solo", "Hale County This Morning, This Evening", "Minding the Gap", "Of Fathers and Sons", "On Her Shoulders", "RBG", "Shirkers", "The Silence of Others", "Three Identical Strangers", "Won’t You Be My Neighbor?"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "Black Sheep", "End Game", "Lifeboat", "Los Comandos", "My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes", "A Night at the Garden", "Period. End of Sentence.", "’63 Boycott", "Women of the Gulag", "Zion"

Cel mai bun film străin: Columbia - "Birds of Passage", Danemarca - "The Guilty", Germania - "Never Look Away", Japonia - "Shoplifters", Kazahstan - "Ayka", Liban - "Capernaum", Mexic - "Roma", Polonia - "Cold War", Coreea de Sud - "Burning"

Cel mai bun machiaj şi cele mai bune coafuri: "Black Panther", "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Border", "Mary Queen of Scots", "Stan & Ollie", "Suspiria", "Vice"

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "Annihilation", "Avengers: Infinity War", "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs", "Black Panther", "BlacKkKlansman", "Crazy Rich Asians", "The Death of Stalin", "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", "First Man", "If Beale Street Could Talk", "Isle of Dogs", "Mary Poppins Returns", "A Quiet Place", "Ready Player One", "Vice"

Cel mai bun cântec: "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" din "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs", "Treasure" din "Beautiful Boy", "All The Stars" din "Black Panther", "Revelation" din "Boy Erased", "Girl In The Movies" din "Dumplin’", "We Won’t Move" din "The Hate U Give", "The Place Where Lost Things Go" din "Mary Poppins Returns", "Trip A Little Light Fantastic" din "Mary Poppins Returns", "Keep Reachin’" din "Quincy", "I’ll Fight" din "RBG", "A Place Called Slaughter Race" din "Ralph Breaks the Internet", "OYAHYTT" din "Sorry to Bother You", "Shallow" din "A Star Is Born","Suspirium" din "Suspiria", "The Big Unknown" din "Widows"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Age of Sail", "Animal Behaviour", "Bao", "Bilby", "Bird Karma", "Late Afternoon", "Lost & Found", "One Small Step", "Pépé le Morse", "Weekends"

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj: "Caroline", "Chuchotage", "Detainment", "Fauve", "Icare", "Marguerite", "May Day", "Mother", "Skin", "Wale"

Cele mai bune efecte speciale: "Ant-Man and the Wasp", "Avengers: Infinity War", "Black Panther", "Christopher Robin", "First Man", "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", "Mary Poppins Returns", "Ready Player One", "Solo: A Star Wars Story", "Welcome to Marwen".