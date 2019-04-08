O tânără din Moldova a ŞOCAT Anglia! Şi-a încrustat automobilul cu 2.000.000 de cristale Swarovski (IMAGINI SPECTACULOASE)
Daria Radionova, o moldoveancă stabilită la Londra, i-a uimit pe britanici. Şi asta pentru că tânăra şi-a încrustat automobilul Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SuperVeloce cu 2.000.000 de cristale Swarovski negre. Maşina de lux atrage orice privire.
Potrivit conaţionalei noastre, care este model şi fashion designer, cristalele au fost aplicate manual de către băieţii de la atelierul carsincloaks. Specialiştii au muncit peste 700 de ore pentru a încrusta cristalele pe automobilul tinerei.
Daria Radionova şi-a prezentat noul look al mașinii pe pagina sa de Instagram.
Imaginile nu ami au nevoie de comentarii.
The beast is released ???????? I have no words to describe how shiny it is ???????????????? @carsincloaks you have killed it guys! Yesterday we shutdown London! 2 Million crystals were applied by hand and it took over 700hrs to make this sexy car ???????????? ????????????❤️❤️ Love it Love it Love it ???? Thanks everyone who joined us yesterday! My followers are the best and it was a complete SHUTDOWN!!!!!! Whoooop ???? Your thoughts guys? ???????? #carswithoutlimits #lamborghini #knightsbridge #aventador #aventadorsv #svj #dar11a #ba11byy #swarovskilamborghini #swarovskilambo #swarovskicar #amazingcars247 #carsoflondon #londonsupercars