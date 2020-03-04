O mască uriașă, pusă pe cel mai înalt zgârie-nori din Iran, Borje Milad, din cauza coronavirusului (VIDEO)
Фото: instagram.com/hamidebrahimnia
O mască uriașă a fost pusă pe cel mai înalt zgârie-nori din Iran, Borje Milad, din cauza coronavirusului.
Din imagini se observă că două elicoptere au pus o mască imensă pe clădire. Autorul acestei acțiuni a postat videoclipul pe pagina sa de Instagram.
Acest video este o grafică cu scopul de a încuraja cetăţenii ţării care sunt infectaţi cu noul coronavirus.
Vezi această postare pe Instagram
We overcome the #coronavírus ???? This is my symbolic #artwork showing the collective will in my hometown against this disease. See useful @who guidances to protect yourself. I’ve done modeling and animating of mask and tower in #c4d then I used #aftereffects for compositing with the aim of tracking data from #boujou / drone footage by Hadi Behrouz
loading...