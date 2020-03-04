LIVEPRESEDINTELE PARTIDULUI  ȘOR, ILAN ȘOR SUSȚINE O CONFERINȚĂ DE PRESĂ
     
# ALERT
PSRM analizează trei posibile scenarii privind situaţia politică
Consiliul Republican al PSRM a decis să inițieze negocieri pentru crearea unei coaliții cu PDM

O mască uriașă, pusă pe cel mai înalt zgârie-nori din Iran, Borje Milad, din cauza coronavirusului (VIDEO)

PUBLIKA.MD Comentarii print

O mască uriașă a fost pusă pe cel mai înalt zgârie-nori din Iran, Borje Milad, din cauza coronavirusului.  

Din imagini se observă că două elicoptere au pus o mască imensă pe clădire. Autorul acestei acțiuni a postat videoclipul pe pagina sa de Instagram.  

Acest video este o grafică cu scopul de a încuraja cetăţenii ţării care sunt infectaţi cu noul coronavirus.

loading...
AFLĂ imediat Știrile Publika.MD. Intră pe Telegram
toate TAG-urile
Externe

Lasă un comentariu