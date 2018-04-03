O femeie a cheltuit peste 60.000 de dolari pentru a-și împlini visul de a arăta precum un dragon. Cum arată acum (FOTO)

Eva Tiamat Medusa, din Bruni, Texas, a cheluit o avere pe proceduri medicale pentru a-și împlini visul din copilărie: să arate precum un dragon.

Femeia de 56 de ani susține că este “cea mai modificată persoană transsexuală din lume”. Eva s-a născut băiat și a devenit femeie după o operație de schimbare de sex, potrivit thesun.co.uk.

Eva a fost vicepreședintele unei bănci din SUA acum câțiva ani, dar a renunțat la tot pentru a-și împlini visul. După ce a fost diagnosticată cu HIV, ea hotărât să nu moară ca om și să facă ce își dorea când era copil: să se transforme într-un dragon.

Astfel femeia a început să se transforme, făcându-și până în prezent operații care au costat 60.000 de dolari: și-a shimbat nasul, urechile i-au fost îndepărtate, iar albul ochilor a fost colorat verde, și-a pus opt coarne pe frunte, și-a bifurcat limba și și-a tatuat toată fața.

Acum Eva care nu se mai identifică ca fiiță umană, ci ca reptilă, este cunoscută sub numele de Dragon Lady.

”Pentru mine, transformarea mea este cea mai mare călătorie a vieții mele. Există motive profunde și sensuri profunde despre transformarea mea și de ce o fac. Nu am vrut să mor în această lume arătând ca un om. Am decis că a venit vremea unei schimbări în viața mea, așa că am vrut să arăt ca ceva care nu era uman”, a povestit ea.

Dragon Lady a mărturisit că dorința ei cea mai mare este să-și continue modificarea corpului ei până când metamorfoza ei este completă, scrie libertatea.ro.