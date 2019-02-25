Nou album Guns n' Roses. Ce a spus Slash despre asta

Tot circulă zvonuri și declarații cu privire la un posibil nou material de studio semnat Guns n'Roses, încă nici una dintre declarații nu fusese făcută fie de Axl, Slash sau Duff McKagan.

Primul care a vorbit despre noul material a fost Slash și a făcut-o în cadrul unei emisiuni din Japonia. Chitaristul a confirmat faptul că în momentul de față, în Guns se întâmplă lucruri care ar urma să se încheie cu lansarea unui nou album.

"Axl, Duff, myself and Richard have all talked about... there's material and stuff going on already for a new record. It's just, with GUNS N' ROSES, you don't go, 'Oh, there is a plan, and it's gonna be like this,' because that's not how it works. So, basically, the only real answer to give is we're hoping to put a new record out, and we'll just see what happens when it happens."

Ultimul album lansat de Axl, Slash si Duff impreuna a fost "The Spaghetti Incident?", album de cover-uri.

Slash a spus că Guns n' Roses va începe să lucreze organizat la un album nou după ce se va întoarce din turneul solo.

Aceasta informatie a fost confirmata și de Duff McKagan, unul dintre cei trei membri origniali Guns n' Roses, alaturi de Axl si Slash.

Iată ce a declarat basistul: "Oh, it's real! But the fun part and the cool part about Guns N' Roses is we don't really talk about it, and what happens next just happens. It's never been that band that there's a direct schedule of how we do things... I've heard some magnificent stuff that Axl has, really cool stuff he'd been working on. So I'm excited about the possibilities with that, of course. I don't mean to get anybody rabid. A new GN'R album will happen when it happens, that's for sure."