MOTIVUL pentru care toate serviciile FACEBOOK au picat miercuri seara

(FILES) In this May 10, 2012 file photo, a view of and Apple iPhone displaying the Facebook app's splash screen in front of the login page on a computer are shown in Washington, DC. Football's World Cup and the Ebola outbreak topped the list of topics shared by Facebook users around the globe in 2014, the social networking giant said December 8, 2014. The World Cup was the top item, followed by the Ebola crisis, Brazilian elections, the death of actor Robin Williams and the "ice bucket challenge," which saw participants around the world doused with frigid water to raise funds for research on Lou Gehrig's disease. Rounding out the top 10 were the conflict in Gaza, Malaysia Airlines -- which lost two aircraft during the year -- the Super Bowl, the Ferguson, Missouri protests following the death at the hands of police of an unarmed black man, and the Sochi Winter Olympics.