Masacru în India. Cel puțin 45 de oameni și-au pierdut viața, după ce un autobuz plin cu pasageri a plonjat într-un râu (VIDEO)

Bilanțul morților din accidentul îngrozitor care a avut luni la 220 de km de capitala regională Kolkata a crescut la 45 de persoane, scrie Realitatea.net.

At least 36 people killed in India's West Bengal state as bus torpedoes off bridge and into Bhairav river. Police criticised for reaching crash site 40 minutes late, visibly unprepared for the rescue pic.twitter.com/6WRtVy4xoF