MARILYN MANSON a rămas fără toboşar. Ce l-a făcut pe Gil Sharone să PĂRĂSEASCĂ trupa (VIDEO)

foto: publika.md

Gil Sharone, artistul care a stat în spatele tobelor Marilyn Manson în ultimii cinci ani a decis să părăsească formația.



Sharone a înregistrat două albume alături de Manson, "The Pale Emperor" și "Heaven Upside Down".



Acesta a anunțat pe facebook faptul că a decis să părăsească trupa: "After five amazing years playing drums for @marilynmanson, I've decided to leave the band. It's been one of the highlights of my career but it's time for me to pursue other current and future projects. Much love to @marilynmanson and the homies I shared the stage with; @jeordie @tylerbatesofficial @paulwileymm @j_alderete and to the fans. It's been a blast."