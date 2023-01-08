Gala Globurilor de Aur: Care sunt filmele cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Cele mai importante trofee pentru succesele în cinematografe vor fi decernate marți seară. Cea de-a 80-a gală a Globurilor de Aur va avea loc la Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles. Ceremonia va fi prezentată de actorul Jerrod Carmichael. În acest an, evenimentul revine la televiziune după scandalurile privind rasismul, sexismul şi corupţia.

Iată care sunt nominalizările celor mai importante categorii.

Cel mai bun film dramă: „Avatar: The Way of Water”, „Elvis”, „The Fabelmans”, „Tar”, „Top Gun: Maverick”

Cea mai bună comedie sau comedie muzicală: „Babylon”, „The Banshees of Inisherin”, „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, „Triangle of Sadness”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film dramă: Austin Butler în „Elvis”, Brendan Fraser în „The Whale”, Hugh Jackman în „The Son”, Bill Nighy, „Living”, Jeremy Pope în „The Inspection”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film dramă: Cate Blanchett în „Tar”, Olivia Colman în „Empire of Light”, Viola Davis în „The Woman King”, Ana de Armas în „Blonde”, Michelle Williams în „The Fabelmans”

Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie: Diego Calva în „Babylon”, Daniel Craig în „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, Adam Driver în „White Noise”, Colin Farrell în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Ralph Fiennes în „The Menu”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o comedie: Lesley Manville în „rs. Harris Goes to Paris”, Margot Robbie în „Babylon”, Anya Taylor-Joy în „The Menu”, Emma Thompson în „Good Luck to You”, Michelle Yeoh în „Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Barry Keoghan în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Brad Pitt în „Babylon”, Ke Huy Quan în „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Eddie Redmayne în „The Good Nurse”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un rol secundar: Angela Bassett în „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Kerry Condon în „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Jamie Lee Curtis în „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Dolly De Leon în „Triangle of Sadness”, Carey Mulligan în „She Said”

Cel mai bun regizor: James Cameron pentru „Avatar: The Way of Water”, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert pentru „Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Baz Luhrmann pentru „Elvis”, Martin McDonagh pentru „The Banshees of Inisherin”, Steven Spielberg pentru „The Fabelmans”

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleza: „RRR” (India), „All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germania), „Argentina, 1985” (Argentina), „Close” (Belgia) şi „Decision to Leave” (Coreea de Sud)

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: „Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”, „Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”, „Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” şi „Turning Red”

Filmele cu cele mai multe nominalizări:

„The Banshees of Inisherin” – 8 nominalizări

„Everything Everywhere All at Once” – 6 nominalizări

„Babylon” – 5 nominalizări

„The Fabelmans” – 5 nominalizări

„Elvis” – 3 nominalizări

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – 3 nominalizări

„TAR” – 3 nominalizări