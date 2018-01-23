Febra premiilor Oscar 2018: Care este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări
S-au aflat filmele nominalizate de Academia Americană de Film pentru premiile Oscar 2018. Marii câștigători vor fi aflați în cadrul galei de premiere din 4 marie. Filmul cu cele mia multe nominalizări este The Shape of Water, care poate câștiga 13 premii, scrie libertatea.ro.
Lista nominalizărilor:
Cel mai bun film:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cel mai bun regizor:
Christopher Nolan – „Dunkirk”
Jordan Peele – „Get Out”
Greta Gerwig – „Lady Bird”
Paul Thomas Anderson – „Phantom Thread”
Guillermo del Toro – „The Shape of Water”.
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal:
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Meryl Streep – The Post
Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:
Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary OIdman
Denzel Washington
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:
Mary J Blige – Mudbound
Alison Janney – I, Tonya
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water
Cel mai bun film străin:
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Cel mai bun montaj:
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Cel mai bun scenariu original
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wota / All of Us
Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
Shape of Water
Cele mai bune costume:
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul