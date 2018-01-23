Febra premiilor Oscar 2018: Care este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări

PUBLIKA.MD Comentarii print
Embed:

S-au aflat filmele nominalizate de Academia Americană de Film pentru premiile Oscar 2018. Marii câștigători vor fi aflați în cadrul galei de premiere din 4 marie. Filmul cu cele mia multe nominalizări este The Shape of Water, care poate câștiga 13 premii, scrie libertatea.ro.

Lista nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun regizor:

Christopher Nolan – „Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele – „Get Out”

Greta Gerwig – „Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson – „Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro – „The Shape of Water”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal:

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: 

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Day Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary OIdman

Denzel Washington

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:

Mary J Blige – Mudbound

Alison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun film străin:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Cel mai bun montaj:

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai bună coafură:

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Cel mai bun scenariu original

 Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

 Blade Runner 2049

Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wota / All of Us

 Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

Shape of Water

Cele mai bune costume:

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

AFLĂ imediat Știrile Publika.MD. Intră pe Telegram
, , , , toate TAG-urile
Fapt divers
Pe aceeaşi temă

Lasă un comentariu