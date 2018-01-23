Febra premiilor Oscar 2018: Care este filmul cu cele mai multe nominalizări

S-au aflat filmele nominalizate de Academia Americană de Film pentru premiile Oscar 2018. Marii câștigători vor fi aflați în cadrul galei de premiere din 4 marie. Filmul cu cele mia multe nominalizări este The Shape of Water, care poate câștiga 13 premii, scrie libertatea.ro.

Lista nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cel mai bun regizor:

Christopher Nolan – „Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele – „Get Out”

Greta Gerwig – „Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson – „Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro – „The Shape of Water”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal:

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Meryl Streep – The Post

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Day Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary OIdman

Denzel Washington

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar:

Mary J Blige – Mudbound

Alison Janney – I, Tonya

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water

Cel mai bun film străin:

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Cel mai bun montaj: Blade Runner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk The Shape of Water Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Darkest Hour Victoria & Abdul Wonder Cel mai bun scenariu original

Dunkirk Phantom Thread The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Blade Runner 2049 Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2 Kong: Skull Island Star Wars: The Last Jedi War for the Planet of the Apes

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: DeKalb Elementary The Eleven O’Clock My Nephew Emmet The Silent Child Watu Wota / All of Us

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet:

Baby Driver Blade Runner Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: Baby Driver Blade Runner Dunkirk The Shape of Water Star Wars: The Last Jedi Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Bladerunner 2049 Darkest Hour Dunkirk Mudbound Shape of Water Cele mai bune costume: