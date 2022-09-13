Câștigătorii premiilor Emmy 2022. Zendaya, aleasă cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă

A 74-a ediție a celebrelor premii americane acordate producțiilor de televiziune, Premiile Emmy 2022, au avut loc luni seară în Los Angeles, California. Cele mai bune producții TV care au apărut între 1 iunie 2021 și 31 mai 2022 au fost premiate.

Zendaya a fost aleasă cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă. Serialul „Succession”, produs de HBO, a fost desemnat cel mai bun serial dramă, iar „Ted Lasso” a fost ales cel mai bun serial comedie pentru a doua oară. HBO/HBO Max a câştigat 38 de premii Emmy în total, dublându-şi cele 19 victorii din 2021. Netflix s-a clasat pe locul doi, cu 26, relatează observatornews.ro.

Câștigătorii premiilor Emmy 2022

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO)

Ozark (Netflix) Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO) (Câștigător)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial dramă

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) (Câștigător)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark) (Câștigător)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Cel mai bun actor – rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

Cel mai bun serial comedie

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple) (Câștigător)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial comedie

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks) (Câștigător)

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry) Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) (Câștigător)

Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-un serial comedie

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) (Câștigător)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Cel mai bun actor – rol secundar într-un serial comedie

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) (Câștigător)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Cea mai bună serie limitată sau antologie

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Cea mai bună actriță într-o serie limitată sau antologie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Cel mai bun actor într-o serie limitată sau antologie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick) (Câștigător)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Cea mai bună actriță – rol secundar într-o serie limitată sau antologie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) (Câștigător)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

