75 mașini au fost implicate într-un carambol teribil în SUA din cauza gerului (VIDEO)
foto: twitter
Viscolul a provocat marți seară un teribil accident în lanţ lângă Buffalo, în statul New York.
Cel puţin o persoană a murit în carambolul în care au fost implicate 75 de maşini.
More video emerging from people slowed down or stuck thanks to series of crashes on eastbound lanes of Thruway—Lancaster town emergency management stated between 75 and 100 vehicles are involved. pic.twitter.com/JO10CvWvMp— Spectrum News BUF (@SPECNewsBuffalo) January 2, 2018
De zece zile, gerul bate recorduri vechi de un secol pe coasta de Est, scrie antena3.ro.
Terrible accident on the 90 near Lancaster. 75+ car pile up. Be safe out there. Jaws of life being used on another car. pic.twitter.com/xgCMZGbpBE— Jake Boyce (@jaikboiz) January 2, 2018