75 mașini au fost implicate într-un carambol teribil în SUA din cauza gerului (VIDEO)

PUBLIKA.MD Comentarii print

 

 

Viscolul a provocat marți seară un teribil accident în lanţ lângă Buffalo, în statul New York.

Cel puţin o persoană a murit în carambolul în care au fost implicate 75 de maşini.
 
De zece zile, gerul bate recorduri vechi de un secol pe coasta de Est, scrie antena3.ro
AFLĂ imediat Știrile Publika.MD. Intră pe Telegram
, , , toate TAG-urile
Externe

Lasă un comentariu

EMISIUNI PUBLIKA »

Fabrika
În prim plan
cu Marcela Dedin
Moldova, ţară de minune
Publika Online
News Week
EuroDicţionar
PUBLIKA REPORT
cu Vitalie Dogaru
PUBLIKA REPORT
cu Rita Ursalovschi